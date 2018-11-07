Will fresh approach turn Jaguars' season around?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the bye week behind them, the Jaguars have returned to work with a new practice schedule, a new level of focus, and they hope a path to end the team's four-game losing streak.

Following Wednesday morning's walk-through, quarterback Blake Bortles said that the morning session was unlike any other this year.

"The walk-through we just had was probably the best walk-through we have had all year long as far as guys paying attention to their assignment, technique and the attention to detail," Bortles said. "That was good to see. I think when you play like that for multiple games in a row, something has to change. You have to have a change in attitude, a change of a mindset and figure it out and try different things to get it fixed and get it rolling.”

One walk-through does not make a season or a game, but it was clear that Doug Marrone spent the bye week making changes that would be recognized by the team. Those changes made a mark on some veteran players in the Jaguars' locker room.

"It's a totally different day," defensive tackle Abry Jones said. "It's for the better. We lost four in a row. Something had to happen. If something didn't happen, I think we would all be confused. (Marrone) is showing he's a part of this thing, too."

The Jaguars travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts Sunday in a game that many Jaguars' players called a "must-win" this week. In many way, the best cure is simply to win. With a 3-5 record at mid-season, it's likely that the Jaguars will have to win at least six, perhaps seven of their final eight games to make the playoffs. That can begin with a win over the Colts, the only AFC South team the Jaguars have not yet played this year.

"The atmosphere is a little more tighter here. It's a must win week," linebacker Myles Jack said. "Hopefully, this is the week we change it."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.