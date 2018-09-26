Will Jaguars bounce back from first loss of season?

The Jaguars were held to 87 rushing yards and another 145 yards in the air and out of the End Zone on Sunday in the 6-9 loss to the Titans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several Jaguars defensive players said Wednesday that they talked among themselves about the possibility of going 16-0. Obviously, that won't happen after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Now, the team is facing the first real bout of adversity this year and Doug Marrone wants to see if they handle it as well as last year's team bounced back from losses.

"You have to put in the work and you have to put in the preparation, but you can’t make the mistake of not understanding that it is a performance-based business and you have to do it on Sunday," Marrone said. "Even if you go during the week and you are doing a great job, but when that Sunday comes, you have to be able to put that on the field and be able to perform. That is how you get labeled – by your performance. Not by how you practice or how you work. All that is doing is giving you confidence and preparation knowing that you can go into the game and that you can play at the top level.”

There's no guarantee that a team that practices well during the week will play well, but Jaguars players said Wednesday that the first practice back after the loss was energized and focused.

"Defensively, we had a couple of communication errors, so this week, we just focused on communication," strong safety Barry Church said. "We kind of 'dumbed-down' the playbook and got after it (Wednesday) and mistakes were down."

Marrone had a message for the team about taking the right approach to avoid a losing streak. Last year, the Jaguars only had one occurrence when they lost consecutive games. A loss Sunday could dramatically change the trajectory of the season. Instead of starting the first quarter of the year 3-1, the Jaguars would begin the season with a .500 record, far below the standard that the team has set for itself.

"Of course, coach is going to say something, because he has to," Malik Jackson said. "He said we haven't lost two games in a row. We understand what's going on. We understand that every game counts and we have something we want to prove this year."

The Jaguars rank fourth in total defense in the NFL this year, and have allowed only 44 points. Only the Rams have allowed fewer.

It's the offense that needs to find its footing. Only six teams have scored fewer points than the Jaguars' 57 this season.

