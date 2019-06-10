Yannick Ngakoue will not participate in mandatory minicamp

News4Jax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will not participate in the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ngakoue skipped most of the Jaguars voluntary Organized Team Activities but did return in late May for a few sessions. At the time, Ngakoue said that he was "trying to build some team camaraderie, being a leader, trying to be different. That’s why I came back."

Ngakoue is under contract for 2019 but wants a new, long-term deal with the Jaguars.

Statement from Jaguars’ DE Yannick Ngakoue: “I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved. I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my teammates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2019

Under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, players cannot be fined for missing OTAs, but may be fined for skipping the mandatory minicamp. Last year, the maximum fine for missing three days of minicamp was a total of $80,405.

