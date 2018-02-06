NFL announces invitees for scouting combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have been crowned Super Bowl Champions the 2017 NFL season has officially come to an end. Preparation for the 2018 season has already begun and the annual Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 27-March 5.
On Tuesday, the NFL announced that 326 players were invited to participate in this year’s combine.
Here’s a look at who from our local schools will be headed to the combine:
Florida:
DT, Taven Bryan
WR, Antonio Callaway
CB, Duke Dawson
S, Marcell Harris
K, Eddy Pineiro
P, Johnny Townsend
Florida State:
TE, Ryan Izzo
S, Derwin James
OT, Rick Leonard
CB, Tarvarus McFadden
DT, Derrick Nndai
OLB, Jacob Pugh
DE, Josh Sweat
WR, Auden Tate
OLG, Matthew Thomas
Georgia:
DT, John Atkins
OLB, Davin Bellamy
OLB, Lorenzo Carter
RB, Nick Chubb
RB, Sony Michel
S, Domincik Sanders
OLB, Roquan Smith
DT, Trenton Thompson
WR, Javon Wims
G, Isaiah Wynn
