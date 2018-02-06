NFL announces invitees for scouting combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have been crowned Super Bowl Champions the 2017 NFL season has officially come to an end. Preparation for the 2018 season has already begun and the annual Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 27-March 5.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that 326 players were invited to participate in this year’s combine.

Here’s a look at who from our local schools will be headed to the combine:

Florida:

DT, Taven Bryan

WR, Antonio Callaway

CB, Duke Dawson

S, Marcell Harris

K, Eddy Pineiro

P, Johnny Townsend

Florida State:

TE, Ryan Izzo

S, Derwin James

OT, Rick Leonard

CB, Tarvarus McFadden

DT, Derrick Nndai

OLB, Jacob Pugh

DE, Josh Sweat

WR, Auden Tate

OLG, Matthew Thomas

Georgia:

DT, John Atkins

OLB, Davin Bellamy

OLB, Lorenzo Carter

RB, Nick Chubb

RB, Sony Michel

S, Domincik Sanders

OLB, Roquan Smith

DT, Trenton Thompson

WR, Javon Wims

G, Isaiah Wynn



