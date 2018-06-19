Pro Bowl remaining in Orlando for 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - The NFL announced Tuesday that the Pro Bowl will remain in Orlando for 2019.

The game has been played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando the last two years and the NFL exercised their third year option to keep the game in Orlando.

Last year the Jaguars had five players in the game. Telvin Smith, Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye all played for the AFC last year.

This year's game will be on January 27, 2019.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.