Shaquem Griffin continues to silence doubters at NFL combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former UCF linebacker Shaqeum Griffin is competing for a job in the NFL just like everybody else at the combine. The only knock against him is that he only has one hand.

Griffin was born with amniotic band syndrome, which eventually led to the amputation of his left hand at the age of four.

That didn’t stop him from having a stellar career as a linebacker at UCF and it certainly didn’t stop him from impressing scouts at the NFL combine.

When it came time for the bench press, Griffin strapped on a prosthetic left-hand and proceed to knock out 20 reps of 225 pounds.

Somebody is going to get a heck of a football player in this young man.



