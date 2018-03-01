Trinity Christian could become household name at NFL combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A total of 335 athletes will be competing at the annual NFL combine this week in Indianapolis. Of the thousands of high school football program across the country most would be lucky to even have one player invited to the combine in their school’s history.
This year Trinity Christian has four former Conquerors competing at the combine. Jeff Holand, Kevin Toliver, Kendrick Norton and Andre Smith all graduated from Trinity in 2015 and will now have a chance to be selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Holand played outside linebacker at Auburn.
Good Luck to former @TC_Jax_Football standout @holland_jeffery this weekend at the @NFL combine in Indianapolis!!! The Defensive Ends/LB's take the field on Sunday. You can watch live on @nflnetwork !!! Do Work Big Jeff!!! #SenseiMud #TCfootball #TCAlum #NFLCombine2018 pic.twitter.com/7OsakRre5a — TrinityChristianFB (@TC_Jax_Football) March 1, 2018
Toliver played cornerback at LSU.
Good Luck to former @TC_Jax_Football standout @Kevintoliver2 this weekend at the @NFL combine in Indianapolis!!! The DB's will take center stage on Monday. You can watch live on @nflnetwork !!! Do Work KT2!!! #TCfootball #TCAlum #NFLCombine2018 pic.twitter.com/XmjvxET9cn — TrinityChristianFB (@TC_Jax_Football) March 1, 2018
Norton played defensive tackle at Miami.
Good Luck to former @TC_Jax_Football standout @norton_kendrick this weekend at the @NFL combine in Indianapolis!!! The D-Lineman take the field on Sunday. You can watch live on @nflnetwork !!! Do Work Big Thick!!! #TCfootball #TCAlum #NFLCombine2018 pic.twitter.com/FdfBP2fKJR — TrinityChristianFB (@TC_Jax_Football) March 1, 2018
Smith played inside linebacker at North Carolina.
Good Luck to former @TC_Jax_Football standout @AndreSmith_9 this weekend at the @NFL combine in Indianapolis!!! The LB's take the field on Sunday. You can watch live on @nflnetwork !!! Do Work Dre!!! #TCfootball #TCAlum #NFLCombine2018 pic.twitter.com/ICBTgTsW4P — TrinityChristianFB (@TC_Jax_Football) March 1, 2018
