Trinity Christian could become household name at NFL combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A total of 335 athletes will be competing at the annual NFL combine this week in Indianapolis. Of the thousands of high school football program across the country most would be lucky to even have one player invited to the combine in their school’s history.

This year Trinity Christian has four former Conquerors competing at the combine. Jeff Holand, Kevin Toliver, Kendrick Norton and Andre Smith all graduated from Trinity in 2015 and will now have a chance to be selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Holand played outside linebacker at Auburn.

Toliver played cornerback at LSU.

Norton played defensive tackle at Miami.

Smith played inside linebacker at North Carolina.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.