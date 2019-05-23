Nick Foles, donning Jumbo Shrimp hat, likes where Jaguars are

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles speaks with the media on Thursday during the Jaguars organized team activities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nick Foles swapped his Jaguars helmet and hat for that of another team — the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Yes, the franchise quarterback is already making an impression.

The Jaguars’ biggest free agent signing in franchise history met with the media Thursday during a break in organized team activities and said that he's been happy with how things have developed. Foles sounded quite a bit more confident than he did in earlier interviews.

Nice Hat @NickFoles ... thanks for the support! https://t.co/aUT4TsoWhz — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) May 23, 2019

“I like where we are now, I just want to get better this afternoon and tomorrow,” he said.

That he donned a Jumbo Shrimp hat was a cool nod to the area's minor league baseball team, and no doubt, will endear him even more to local sports fans.

New offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who met with the media for the first time since his hire, said that Foles has been invaluable already.

"He’s been great for everybody. He’s been great for coaches, he’s been great for players. He’s been great for me and he’s been great in the meetings," he said. "He’s not afraid to speak up and say, ‘hey this is the way I see a route run. This is the way I see this pass thrown. This is the way I see this formation lined up.’ He’s been awesome that way. Just getting everyone on the same page.”

