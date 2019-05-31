Nick Foles on his wife, Tori: 'Stronger than I'll ever be'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles praised his wife’s toughness and said that she wanted him to return to organized team activities following her announcement of a miscarriage this week.

"My wife Tori is stronger than I’ll ever be," he said.

Foles spoke to the media Friday afternoon, two days after Tori, posted about the loss on Instagram. He said that she encouraged him to return to OTAs, and that if she needed him at home, Foles would have still been there.

Tori Foles shared the couple's emotional loss on Wednesday night.

"Our weekend together was not quite as planned, but blessed by their presence and the help they provided us with an unexpected set of circumstances that nick and I suddenly found ourselves in.

"As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our 2nd baby. Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy.

"To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

Foles signed an $88 million contract with the Jaguars in March. He was the MVP of Super Bowl 52 with the Eagles.

