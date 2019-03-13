Nick Foles pens goodbye letter to Eagles, their fans

Nick Foles has said goodbye to Philadelphia.

Hello, Jacksonville should be next.

Foles published a heartfelt letter to the Eagles, their fans and the city of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, just hours before the official open of NFL free agency at 4 p.m. He is expected to sign with the Jaguars as soon as the period opens.

“Thanks you, Philly,” was published on The Players Tribune and released on social media.

"I want to thank my teammates. It’s been a joy to play this game with each and every one of you — and there is nothing that compares to gameday with y’all. The sideline, the huddle, the locker room.….. all of it. I will cherish those moments," Foles wrote.

