No. 2 Kentucky holds off No. 3 Houston, 62-58

It was the battle of the cats.

The No. 2-seeded Kentucky Wildcats held on against the No. 3- seeded Houston Cougars, 62-58, in a Friday night Sweet 16 battle.

The Wildcats were led by Tyler Herro with 19 points and P.J. Washington with 16 points.

The Cougars had a balanced scoring attack tonight with three players scoring in double figures. Led by Armoni Brooks with 20 points, the Courgars also got 14 from Corey Davis Jr., and 10 from Galen Robinson Jr.

Kentucky will move on to the Elite 8, facing fifth seed Auburn on Sunday.

The winner of that Elite 8 matchup will punch their ticket to the Final Four starting April 6 in Minneapolis, Minn.

