Now what? How will the Jaguars respond after losing "must-win" game?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After seeing their realistic playoff chances die after a loss to Pittsburgh, how will the Jaguars respond as they travel to Buffalo. Once, this game would have had all kinds of story lines: a playoff rematch, Doug Marrone's return to his former employer, Jalen Ramsey's chance to back up his comments about Bills quarterback Josh Allen being "trash." Instead, it's more about easing the pressure on the team and ending the six game losing streak.

