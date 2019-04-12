Oakleaf weightlifters lead locals at 2A state meet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Oakleaf had three finishers place in the top five at the Class 2A boys state weightlifting tournament on Friday in Panama City Beach.

Michael Williams took state runner-up honors with a total weight of 420 pounds (215 in the bench, 205 in the clean and jerk) in the 119-pound weight class. Teammates Tayari Otis (580-pound total) was fifth in the 183-pound class, while Kevin Davis was fifth at 199 with a 640 total.

Fleming Island also had a state runner-up, with Andrew Thomas putting up a 620 total (335 bench, 285 clean and jerk). He finished behind Matanzas’ Will Lam (680).

Columbia’s Tyler Johnson Jones was third at 219 pounds with a 680 total, and teammate Caleb Dixon was fifth at 169 with a 555 total.

The Class 1A state tournament is Saturday.

Class 2A area top five finishers

Weight class, Place, Lifter, School (bench press/clean and jerkl/total weight)

119: 2. Michael Williams, Oakleaf (215/205/420)

169: 2. Andrew Thomas, Fleming Island (335/285/620), 5. Caleb Dixon, Columbia (310/245/555)

183: 5. Tayari Otis, Oakleaf (305/275/580)

199: 5. Kevin Davis, Oakleaf (345/295/640)

219: 3. Tyler Johnson Jones, Columbia (365/315/680)



