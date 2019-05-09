Oakleaf wins 6-1 in state softball playoff opener

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Oakleaf went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the News4Jax Super 6 softball poll, but they still have unfinished business: a second state championship.

The Knights began their path to a championship with a 6-1 win over Tallahassee Lincoln Wednesday night.

"We never take any team for granted," Oakleaf head coach Christina Thompson said. "I'm happy that this was the outcome. We know not to expect anything. We just grind and try to do our job.

Katie Kisler bunted home a run in the third to break a scoreless tie, starting a three-run third inning. The Knights then scored three in the fourth and cruised from there.

"We feel like if we can get some momentum going, it's very difficult to come back on us," Thompson said. "For us, we take it one game at a time and try to build on our success."

Much of the success came thanks to the pitching of Madi Davis and Cambria Arturo. The duo combined to strike out 13 Lincoln batters.

"We've got a great pitching staff," Thompson said. "That's one of the real strengths of Oakleaf softball. It was nice to split them and get another fresh arm in there."

In the next round, Oakleaf will face another team from Tallahassee, Chiles. That game is scheduled for Tuesday at Oakleaf. Thompson said they'll use the time between now and the next game to focus on the details.

"We focus on the minute detail. There is nothing that is too small that we won't harp on," Thompson said.

