Oldest streaker at Gate River Run keeps on running

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last year, 39 of them took to the course. This year, there are 36. While their numbers decrease yearly, their pride and their determination do not.

They are "The Streakers." Runners who have participated in every Gate River Run dating back to 1978. Among them, the oldest streaker, 84-year-old Gilbert Weise.

Weise was already in his 40s and working as a pharmacist when the River Run was founded. He wasn’t a runner until a nurse at Baptist Hospital dared him to run.

"She said, 'You're a wimp.' I said, 'Oh, yeah? Let's see about that.' That was the end of the story," Weise said. "I'm still going."

And every year since, he’s run. He has some good motivation. He’s a health nut and a former swimmer at Lee High School, the University of Virginia and in the Army. But for the last four decades, he’s run. And he has some company. Just across the street lives George Martin Jr., 74, Another streaker.

"The river run is a special time," Martin said. "It's something you gotta do. The fans are the greatest thing. That's what makes that race. Streakers always speak to each other. We are a fraternity and what's wonderful, when we're running, people see us and say, 'Way to go streaker.' That keeps you going."

Every year, Weise knows that it's time to start preparing for the 15K when he sees his neighbor out on the street, starting to put in some miles.

"I can see him. Whenever he goes again, I think, I have to get my stuff on," Weise said.

These two, like so many of the remaining streakers, intend on keeping the streak alive as long as they can.

"Physical injury, that's the only thing," Martin said. "It's not going to be mental, it's going to by physical. The only thing that will stop me is a physical problem."

