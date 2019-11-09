One state champ, four teams take runner-up at cross country finals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One state champion and four teams finishing runners-up wrapped up the high school cross country season on Saturday in Tallahassee.

The Bolles teams took state runner-up on both the boys and girls sides in Class 2A. The St. Augustine girls were second in Class 3A. And the Nease boys, led by state champion Rheinhardt Harrison, took second in Class 4A. All meets were at Apalachee Regional Park.

Harrison was the area's lone individual champ, winning the Class 4A meet with a time of 15 minutes, 24.57 seconds. Teammate Bradley Ball (15:34.40) was runner-up and Justin Tackling was fourth (15.38.99), wrapping up an excellent showing for the Panthers.

The Panthers (140) were second in the team standings behind Steinbrenner (129). Bartram Trail was fourth Jahari White's 15th-place finish in 16:03.05 led the Bears.

Bolles (89) put three runners in the top eight on the boys side, William Brady (15:54.64, third), Cole Rutkowski (16:01.94, fifth) and Colin Duhnoski (16:16.05, eighth) to take runner-up behind Satellite (30).

The St. Augustine girls, buoyed by three finishers in the top 14, took runner-up in Class 3A. Reilly Barber (18:45.94) was 11th, Madison Niederriter was 13th (18:57.88) and Elliott Fluman was 14th (19:02.93). Barber was the top local girl in 3A.

On the team standings, Ponte Vedra's boys finished fourth in Class 3A with 170 points. Lucas Bouquot was the Sharks' top finishers, taking 12th in 16:19.

For the Bulldogs girls runners, Maxine Montoya (18:25.74) led the way in fifth, with teammate Ella Mickler (18:36.15) in ninth. Bolles had 54 points, trailing only champ Pine Crest (33).

In Class 1A, St. Johns Country Day's Matthew Stratton (15:39.45) was runner-up.

Class 4A boys

1. Rheinhardt Harrison, Nease, 15:24.57

2. Bradley Ball, Nease, 15:34.40

4. Justin Tackling, 15:38.99

Team top 10 finish: 2. Nease (140)

Class 4A girls

9. Elizabeth Iliff, Creekside, 18:21

Class 3A girls

Team top 10 finish: 2. St. Augustine (127)

Class 2A boys

3. William Brady, Bolles, 15:54.64

5. Cole Rutkowski, Bolles, 16:01.94

8. Colin Duhnoski, Bolles, 16:16.15

Team top 10 finish: 2. Bolles, (89)

Class 2A girls

5. Maxine Montoya, Bolles, 18:25.74

9. Ella Mickler, Bolles, 18:36.15

Team top 10 finish: 2. Bolles (54)

Class 1A boys

2. Matthew Stratton, St. Johns CD, 15:39.45

Class 1A girls

8. Lacy Watford, University Christian, 19:32.45



