Ospreys fall to Stetson in ASUN Final

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - North Florida fell in the A-SUN baseball championship game against No. 1 seed Stetson on Saturday. The Hatters would hold the Ospreys to a scoreless first before piling on the runs in the bottom of the inning en route to a comfortable 6-0 victory.

With the Hatters already up 1-0, Eric Foggo would single to shallow right-field and bring two home to put Stetson up 3-0. Austin Hale would follow Foggo’s lead, ripping a ball down the third-base line into the corner to score two more. Stetson would lead 5-0 after just one inning of play.

The Hatters would tack on one more run in the second inning.

Stetson’s Mitchell Senger struck out six and tossed a complete game on the mound while just allowing three hits in the win. UNF’s Cooper Bradford took the loss.

The Ospreys finish the season with a 28-28 record under first year head coach Tim Parenton. Both Blake Voyles and Frank German of UNF were named to the all-tournament team following Saturday's title game.

