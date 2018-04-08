Patrick Reed wins Masters with steady final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Patrick Reed won the Masters for his first major title, beating Rickie Fowler by a stroke.

Reed, who finished tied for second at the PGA Championship last year, win a major for the first time in his career. He shot a final round 71 to finish at 15-under par for the tournament. Reed shot in the 60s the first three rounds, and held off charges by Ricky Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm on the final day.

Reed won a pair of college champions while playing golf at Augusta State. Now, the 27-year-old from San Antonio will wear the Green Jacket as the Masters' champion.

Spieth posted a near-historic final round, shooting 64. The only blemish on his card was a bogey at the final hole. Spieth finished at 13-under par, two strokes behind Reed and a stroke behind Fowler, who was aiming for his first major championship.

