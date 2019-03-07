Paxon can't get by Lakewood in basketball semifinals

LAKELAND, Fla. - The quest for a state championship will have to wait.

But the best season since 1965 wasn't a bad consolation prize for the Paxon basketball team.

The Golden Eagles fell behind big early and never recovered in a 61-49 loss to St. Petersburg Lakewood in the Class 6A state semifinals on Wednesday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Paxon finished its season at 25-4, with the deepest playoff run since winning the state championship in 1965. A disappointing finish, said Paxon coach and alum, Toby Frazier, but not one to diminish the best season in nearly 60 years.

“I told my kids that I’m proud of them, first I told them I love them and I told them thank you for giving me the best basketball season that I’ve ever been a part of,” Frazier said.

“They reinvigorated a whole community. They gave people hope again, people felt good about Paxon. They have pride again. So I told them I love them, and just appreciate everything they did and they shouldn’t walk with their head down. We fought a hard fought game. Things didn’t come out in our favor. We just got to keep working and we’ll be back next year.”

A ragged start all but set the tone for an uphill battle for the Golden Eagles, who fell into as many into a 15-point deficit and spent the remainder of the game playing catchup.

Paxon didn’t relent, though.

It cut the Lakewood lead to 36-34 on a bucket by Quinnton Jackson with 2:51 to play in the third quarter, but couldn’t get it any closer than that.

"We did a good job of fighting and getting back in it," Frazier said.

Isaiah Adams led Paxon with 26 points, but no other player scored more than five for the Golden Eagles.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.