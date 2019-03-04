Phil Mickelson commits to The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Phil Mickelson was the final big name who had not committed to The Players.

That changed on Monday.

The 2007 winner of The Players had been considering skipping the tournament, but on the same day Tiger Woods announced he was withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Mickelson opted in at The Players.

Mickelson won at Pebble Beach in February, his first win on American soil in over six years. At 48 years old, only one golfer in the history of The Players, Fred Funk, has won while older.

Mickelson is the 11th former winner of The Players to commit to the field this year.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.