The Ponte Vedra Thunder, "12 and under," took home the championship at Cooperstown All-Star Village earlier this month.

The boys beat out teams from California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, and even Canada to bring home the title.

The Cooperstown championship is considered the World Series of travel baseball nationwide.

The Ponte Vedra Thunder is coached by Kris Keller and Billy Bone.

