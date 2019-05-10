Ponte Vedra boys lacrosse team headed to championship game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Ponte Veda boys lacrosse team is heading to the state championship game.

The Sharks jumped out to a big lead and made it stand up to the finish in a 10-8 win over Jupiter in the state semifinals on Friday afternoon.

Ponte Vedra (23-1), ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps, will play for the state title on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Boca Raton against Bishop Moore or St. Thomas Aquinas. Jupiter, the defending state champion, finished 18-5.

Ponte Vedra has played for a state title just once, falling to Aquinas in the 2016 game.

Carter Parlette had two of the Sharks’ first five goals as Ponte Vedra built a 5-0 lead by the first few seconds of the second quarter. Parlette also assisted on goals by Jack Dowd and Joe Taraboletti. Both of those players, along with Dylan Hess, had two goals. Taraboletti’s second with 2:42 to play helped give the Sharks their final bit of separation to pull away.

Trevor Sousa had three assists for Ponte Vedra.



