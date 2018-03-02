Ponte Vedra girls basketball falls short in state title game

LAKELAND, Fla. - Ponte Vedra fell behind American Heritage early and couldn't recover and lost 59-33 in the FHSAA 6A girls basketball state championship Thursday night.

The Patriots ran out to a quick 7-1 lead and then used a 10-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to push the lead to 20-7.

The Sharks would cut the deficit to eight on two different occasions but that's as close as they would get the rest of the way.

The Sharks shot just 25 percent from the field a day after shooting 70 percent in the first half.

Riley Mayer and Tess Tibbits led the Sharks with 10 points a piece.

The Sharks finish the season 24-6.

