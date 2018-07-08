Ponte Vedra's Russell Knox wins Irish Open in dramatic fashion

DONEGAL, Ireland - Russell Knox holed two incredible putts on the 18th green as he beat Ryan Fox in a play-off to win his second European Tour title at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation.

The duo were locked together on 14 under after 72 holes, with the fourth Rolex Series event of the season producing unforgettable drama at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

The former JU Dolphin, Knox holed from 40 feet for a birdie on the final green in regulation to sign for a 66 and set the target but coming up behind him Fox put his approach into the 18th to ten feet.

The New Zealander had that putt for the title but missed on the high side and the pair were left to go back up the last.

Knox put his second shot to a position almost identical to the one he found on the 72nd hole and rolled it home again, with Fox missing his own birdie attempt from 12 feet.

Knox now has a Rolex Series win to add to his WGC-HSBC Champions crown from 2015 and continues his fine form after finishing in a tie for second at last week's HNA Open de France.

He started the day six shots off the lead and completing the biggest comeback in Irish Open history presents some redemption for a player who finished second in this event in 2016.

“To make a putt like that, it's a dream come true,” he said. “It's so hard to win tournaments. The way I managed to do it, holing those two long putts, it was just my time.

“I'm just lucky to win one of these massive events, so thank you very much to Rolex.”

