Preseason schedule set for Jaguars: Ravens, Eagles, Dolphins, Falcons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have their preseason schedule set.

The team announced its four-game slate on Tuesday, with new starting quarterback Nick Foles and the Jaguars opening up at Baltimore on Aug. 12. Their first game at TIAA Bank Field is Aug. 19 against Foles’ former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Then it’s a primetime game on Thursday, Aug. 22 on Fox at the Miami Dolphins. The Jaguars wrap up their preseason schedule Aug. 29 at home against the Falcons.



