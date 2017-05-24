Pro Bowl returning to Orlando in 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando in 2018 for the second straight year.

Orlando will host the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN and ABC, the NFL announced Wednesday. Last season, the NFL played its all-star game in Orlando for the first time at Camping World Stadium.



The NFL has a two-year deal with an option for a third year to play the Pro Bowl in Orlando.



The 2018 game will feature the AFC vs. NFC format, which returned last season.

