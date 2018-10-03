Pro motocross race coming to Jacksonville next summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - MX Sports Pro Racing and NBC Sports selected a Jacksonville motocross park to host its inaugural Florida National event next summer.

WW Ranch Motocross Park will host the fifth round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on June 22, 2019. This is the first time the championship will return to Florida since 1997.

Jacksonville was selected to host part of the 2019 season not just for its premier track at WW Ranch, but also because of the long list of attractions Jacksonville offers.

This isn't anything new for WW Ranch. The park hosted the final round of the FIM WXGP season last year, which had a $2 million economic impact on Duval County.

