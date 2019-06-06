Sports

Producer Ward Clayton talks 'Loopers' movie, which focuses on golf caddies

Film, narrated by Bill Murray, opens Friday

By Justin Barney - Sports Editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The men and women on the golf bag have seldom had their moment in the spotlight. 

That changes Friday when a movie, narrated by acting legend Bill Murray debuts in select movie theaters around the country, including Jacksonville and St. Augustine. 

‘Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk,’ bills itself as “golf from a different perspective,” from the men and women who work on the bags of some of the most iconic golfers to ever play the game. 

Jacksonville’s Ward Clayton serves as a producer on the project and stopped by The Morning Show to discuss the film. 

Clayton wrote a 2004 book titled, ‘Men on the Bag: The Caddies of Augusta National,’ that details the work on and off the links of those who caddied at the Masters. 

