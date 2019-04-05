Providence slugger could break state home run record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Before the season began, the Providence baseball team knew they would get some attention. Especially with Tyler Callihan considered a potential first-round pick.

But it's the guy who hits behind Callihan who has grabbed headlines. Senior Nathan Hickey has slammed 13 home runs, including one against Duval Charter on Thursday. With six games remaining in the regular season, Hickey has the chance to break the state record of 19, held by four players.

Providence’s Walker Lockett clubbed 18 home runs during his junior season in 2011, a number that ranks second in state history.

Tampa Catholic’s Donnie Scott (1978), Florida Bible’s Frankie Figueroa (1996), Merritt Island’s Tommy Parrott (1999) and Westminster Christian’s David Thompson (2010) share the single-season state record of 19 home runs in a season, according to numerous media reports.

Hickey has been a consistent player for the Stallions, but this year, his power has been put on display.

"When you aren't trying, they seem to come more," Hickey said. "When you start trying, you get tight and your swing gets long. I just try to double in the gap and see what happens."

Hickey's coach, Mac Mackiewitz, called Hickey a late bloomer. Hickey says he hit one home run as a ninth-grader.

"He's just never stopped progressing as a hitter," Mackiewitz said. "Even now, with him having success, he's constantly learning and improving his approach and adjusting to what teams are going to try to do to him now. He's getting all of the attention because of the home runs, which is great. But he does so many other things. He can pitch, he can play short. He's one of the best catchers around. He truly is a ballplayer."

Providence hosts Mandarin on Monday. Then they face four straight opponents on the road: Baldwin (April 15), Bishop Snyder (April 16), Bolles (April 18), Creekside (April 25) and Clay (April 30). Providence will end the regular season at home against Nease on May 2.

Hickey, who is anything but imposing — he says he's 6-feet tall and around 209 pounds — isn't banking on the home run record, instead, saying he simply wants to help the team win.

"I don't think about it," Hickey said. "Nineteen is a lot of home runs in 25 games. I don't think I'll get to it."





