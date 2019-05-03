Raising money to send UNF Men's Lacrosse to Championships

The North Florida Ospreys Men’s Lacrosse team is headed to Salt Lake City, Utah to compete in the 16 team MCLA National Championship tournament from May 4th-11th.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of North Florida Men's Lacrosse team has earned a spot at the MCLA National Championship tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For the first time in the program's history, the Ospreys Men's Lacrosse team has won the South Eastern Lacrosse Conference Div II (SELC D-II) Championship, earning them a No. 5 seed in the DII National Tournament.

Because lacrosse is not a scholarship sport at UNF, the team's season is funded through fundraising, private donations and out of pocket purchases.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay to get the Ospreys Men's Lacrosse team to the National Championships being held May 6-11 this year.

If you'd like to donate to these student-athletes, click here.

