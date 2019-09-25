Ramsey leaving Jaguars again as he awaits birth of 2nd child

George Varkanis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey is off again.

This time, it’s for fatherhood.

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday night that Ramsey, who has publicly requested a trade and has missed both days of practice this week, is flying back to Nashville for the birth of his second child.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in a statement: "Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September. We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter. He will return to the team when he’s ready, and we will provide an update at that time."

It has been an odd 11 days for Ramsey and the Jaguars.

After requesting a trade following a loss to the Texans in Week 2, it has been a Jalen-centric world in Jacksonville. Trade speculation has run rampant across the league, with national media saying that Ramsey could be dealt at any time due to differences between Ramsey and the Jaguars front office.

Ramsey played in a win over the Titans last Thursday, called out sick, reportedly with the flu on Monday, flew to California to shoot a commercial on Tuesday and missed practice with a sore back on Wednesday.

Marrone's statement — "will return to the team when he’s ready" — left some gray area as to Ramsey's timeline to return to the team. Ramsey has never missed a game with the Jaguars since being drafted in 2016.

Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, thanked the Jaguars for their understanding.

Thanks coach, Jalen wouldn’t miss this moment for anything. https://t.co/gl1eFKqQeV — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) September 25, 2019

