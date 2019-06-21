Report: FSU to name Mike Martin Jr. baseball coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida State’s baseball program isn’t leaving the dugout for its new head coach.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Mike Martin Jr. will be named the Seminoles’ new coach, taking the reins from his father, Mike Martin, who is retiring after 40 seasons at the school.

Martin’s decorated career ended Wednesday night with a 4-1 loss to Texas Tech in the College World Series. It marked his 17th CWS appearance. He is baseball's all-time winningest coach (2,029 victories).

Martin Jr., 46, has spent 22 years as an assistant coach with the Seminoles. He also played at Florida State and was a ninth-round draft pick by the Padres in 1995.



