Report: Georgia WR JJ Holloman dismissed from team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Georgia receiver JJ Holloman has been dismissed from the football team following an investigation into an assault from 2018, according to a report from the Covington News.

An investigation into an alleged assault on a female from last year was launched on June 2, according to the report. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart released a statement Friday about Holloman.

“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program," he said in a statement to Covington News. "We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen.”

Holloman had 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns last season. He was expected to be Georgia’s top wideout this year.



