Report: Jaguars cut backup QB Cody Kessler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There’s going to be a new backup quarterback for the Jaguars this season, and that very well could be rookie Gardner Minshew.

On paper, that’s what it looks like after the Jaguars released Cody Kessler on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That leaves starter Nick Foles followed by a whole bunch of inexperience.

Between Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick from Washington State, and second-year players Tanner Lee and Alex McGough, that’s three players who have never thrown a pass in the NFL. If Foles stays healthy and on the field, that’s OK. But in seven seasons, Foles has never played more than 13 games.

The Jaguars traded for Kessler last offseason to back up incumbent Blake Bortles.

Bortles played so poorly that he was benched for Kessler during a Week 7 game against Houston. Bortles was plugged back in as the starter, but eventually benched again. Kessler went on to start four games. He passed for 709 yards in five games with a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.