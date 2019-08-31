Report: Jaguars sign LB Myles Jack to new deal

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Jaguars are keeping linebacker Myles Jack in town.

Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Jaguars are signing Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with $33 million in guarantees.

Jack is entering his fourth season with the team. He has started every game over the last two seasons and is being counted on to take an even bigger role with the unexpected departure of Telvin Smith.

Jack was a second-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2016 draft, a year that included the selections of both cornerback Jalen Ramsey (fifth overall) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (69th).

Jack had a career-high 107 tackles last season.

Jack is a regular on "The Mark Brunell Show" on CW17 and signed his contract to appear as a featured guest nearly two weeks ago.

Jaguars are signing LB Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension that includes $33 million guaraneed and ties him to Jacksonville for the next five years, per source. It makes Jack the NFL's third highest-paid ILB, behind Bobby Wagner and CJ Mosely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.