Jaguars deny report that they are considering trading CB Jalen Ramsey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have denied a report by ESPN that says the team will consider trading CB Jalen Ramsey this offseason.

The 2018 season began with the Jaguars being one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. Jacksonville entered Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers needing a win to keep their thin playoff hopes alive.

Following the Jaguars fifth straight loss, Ramsey tweeted the following Monday morning.

Every tweet ain’t that deep. I hope y’all look into them bible verses I post like y’all “try” to dissect everything else — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 13, 2018

Ramsey is in the third year of his rookie contract and the Jaguars can exercise his fifth year option next year or sign him to an extension. They also have the option of using the franchise tag on Ramsey after his rookie contract expires. Ramsey insists he wants to be a Jaguar for life.

"I have said multiple times, over and over, that I want to play for one team my entire career," Ramsey said when questioned about his future with the Jaguars. "I don't control that. I could be here awhile it's up to the front office.”

According to the report by ESPN there’s a chance that Ramsey could be playing in a different jersey next season.

“One league source said he absolutely’ believes the Jaguars will entertain the idea of trading Ramsey,” while an NFL general manager said he would not be surprised if that's the route the Jaguars decide to pursue.”

The Jaguars responded to this rumor Sunday morning.

