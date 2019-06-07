Report: Tyler Callihan agrees to $1.5 million deal with Reds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It didn't take long for Tyler Callihan to start the next phase of his baseball career.

The Providence infielder agreed to terms on Thursday with the Cincinnati Reds, according to MLB Pipeline. The signing was first reported by Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. According to those reports, Callihan got significantly more than his draft position at No. 85 overall in the third round.

Callihan's slot bonus was $710,700 and he reportedly will get $1.5 million from the deal. That was enough to allow Callihan to make his move into professional baseball and not play in college at South Carolina. He had previously signed with the Gamecocks. Callihan said on Wednesday that he was stressed during the process, but happy with how things played out.

Callihan was a slugger in his final season with the Stallions, belting 12 home runs as a senior. He can play any position in the infield, but projects as a shortshop or third baseman in the pros.

He was a projected first-round draft pick by numerous outlets leading up to the draft, but fell to the second day. Callihan is the highest-drafted player out of Providence, passing Walker Lockett's fourth-round spot in 2012.

The #Reds and 3rd-round #MLBDraft pick Tyler Callihan have agreed to a $1.5 million deal (slot value $710,700), according to @JonathanMayo. The Providence (Fla.) HS infielder was committed to @GamecockBasebll.



Here are all the @Reds' picks: https://t.co/vLM20wXxkG pic.twitter.com/7GMoJcidOk — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.