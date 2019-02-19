Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia commit to The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Two former winners of The Players Championship, Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia, have committed to play in the tournament as the event returns to March.

Fowler, the 2015 winner of The Players, is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour after his victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to weeks ago.

Garcia, who won The Players in 2008, has started only one tournament on the PGA Tour this year, a T37 finish at the Genesis Open this past weekend. Garcia has shot 20 rounds in the 60s at The Players, just two off the record held by Nick Price and Davis Love III.

Rickie. Sergio. The commits keep coming.



Two Past Champs.

Two more reasons to be here in March. pic.twitter.com/bSxiJzyfeZ — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) February 19, 2019

The pair join other top players who have committed to the field, including former winners Jason Day, Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott and past FedEx Cup champions Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy.

The first round of The Players is scheduled for March 14 at TPC Sawgrass.

