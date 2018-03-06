Gate River Run organizers avert crisis after elite runners left without hotel rooms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The organizers of the Gate River Run were in a race against the clock earlier Monday night as they tried to find hotel rooms for 70 of their elite runners before the big race.

The race, which is Saturday morning in downtown Jacksonville, will have about 20,000 competing in the 15k.

Because of a problem with a local hotel, race organizers were scrambling Monday to find rooms for the 70 elite runners.

It wasn't until late Monday that Doug Alred with 1st Place Sports told News4Jax that the crisis was averted.

“We got on the phone and we called around, and we called people who we have dealings with or friends, and we were able at the Courtyard at Marriott on Butler to get the 35 rooms we need for the three nights,” Alred said.

Runners will snake through downtown, cross the river and run across the Main Street and the Hart bridges.

For those who won't be going to cheer on runners live, catch the race live on News4Jax on Saturday morning.

