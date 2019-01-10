Learn how to train for Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gate River is exactly two months away. March 9, 2019 is coming up fast and The Sports Recovery Annex is helping runners prepare for the race.

Starting on Thursday they’ll be hosting their second annual Gate River Run Training Series. The full series will run nine weeks long alternating between lectures and runs until the week of the Gate. During the lectures experts will provide everything you need to know, from footwear to the mental aspect of preparing for the Gate River Run.

The program will be held every Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. It’s $50 to sign up for the course and all of the proceeds are going to Marathon High. For those not familiar, Marathon High is a program that was started a few years ago to help at-risk teens train to run a half marathon.

For more information please visit this link:

