Test run: Runners preview crossing Hart Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three weeks out from the Gate River Run, some runners got a chance to test themselves on the biggest challenge of the 15K course -- the Hart Bridge.

The southbound lanes of the bridge were shut down for two hours Saturday morning so runners could take a practice run over what has been called "The Green Monster."

Jackie Culvert organized this event for the PRS Running Club, one of several to help prepare people for the River Run. The run starts and ends at the Sports Complex, with the Hart Bridge coming near the end of the 9.3-mile course.

“It was beautiful here. I got to see the stadium and river and everything," said Gabby Valerio, a sophomore at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts who will tackle her first River Run next month. "Just being able to be on top of the bridge makes me feel like I was on top of the world.”

Gabby has been practicing with her coach since October, running twice on weekdays and taking longer runs on the weekends.

“It’s hard to be (a) teenager these days. They are very over-programmed. It’s a lot more difficult (than) maybe when we’re younger, so a lot of them don’t have any time for themselves -- to just do something else fun and challenging and meet people not in (their) classes.”

Gabby said whatever the challenges will be, she’s grateful for her biggest supporter.

“My mother, she survived from kidney cancer. Then she got more medical problems. She just wanted me to be healthier and happier, not having the same thing as she has," Gabby said.

Saturday's practice run also helped raise over $5,000 for this year’s River Run, which is expecting up to 25,000 participants, including some competitive athletes from all over the world.

