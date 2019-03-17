Rory McIlroy wins The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy plays his second shot on the 10th hole during the final round of The Players Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Rory McIlroy has won The Players Championship, outdueling Ponte Vedra Beach resident Jim Furyk and a host of others on a spectacular Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy took the lead for good on the par-5 16th, tapping in for birdie and then getting pars on Nos. 17 and 18 to finish at 16-under on a blustery final round.

McIlroy stayed aggressive on 18, going right at the flag on his approach and it stayed on the green to leave him a two-putt for par.

That was enough to edge the feel-good story of Furyk, who birdied 16 and 18 to tie McIlroy at 15-under.

Furyk, 48, barely qualified for The Players, gaining entry thanks to a ninth-place finish at the Honda Classic. He wound up with his second runner-up finish on his home course.

Eddie Pepperell and Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for third at 13-under, both shooting 6-under 66s on Sunday.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.