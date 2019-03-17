Rory McIlroy wins The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Rory McIlroy has won The Players Championship, outdueling Ponte Vedra Beach resident Jim Furyk and a host of others on a spectacular Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.
McIlroy took the lead for good on the par-5 16th, tapping in for birdie and then getting pars on Nos. 17 and 18 to finish at 16-under on a blustery final round.
McIlroy stayed aggressive on 18, going right at the flag on his approach and it stayed on the green to leave him a two-putt for par.
That was enough to edge the feel-good story of Furyk, who birdied 16 and 18 to tie McIlroy at 15-under.
Furyk, 48, barely qualified for The Players, gaining entry thanks to a ninth-place finish at the Honda Classic. He wound up with his second runner-up finish on his home course.
Eddie Pepperell and Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for third at 13-under, both shooting 6-under 66s on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.