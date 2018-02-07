Sam's Signing Day Blog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports director Sam Kouvaris will update national signing day on this running blog. Check back throughout the day for the latest news and commentary.

9:20 a.m.

It’s not supposed to be as big as it used to be, but don’t that tell any of the students, parents, grandparents and classmates who attended the early Signing Day celebrations in North Florida. Starting before school at 8 a.m. schools announced signings in football, golf, soccer and baseball among others.

The day kicked off at Atlantic Coast where a pair of girl’s golfers were highlighted in their ceremony. Ramya Meenakshisundaram will play for the University of South Florida and Amelia Root will join her sister Emily at the United States Naval Academy. Emily graduated from Providence last year and now will have her sister as a teammate in Annapolis. Both helped Atlantic Coast to the state championships for the first time this year. The Stingrays had 10 total signees on Wednesday.



8:45 a.m.

Bolles had 11 student athletes participate in signing day. Five of the six football signees are already at their colleges. The early signing day in December allows players to sign a letter of intent, graduate from high school and get to college in time for spring practice. Offensive lineman Nick Lewis signed with the University of Kentucky. Cami Dade will join Lewis at Kentucky to play soccer for the Wildcats. Two other girls soccer players also signed letters of intent. One boy’s soccer player, Alex Salvador will stay close to home and play for JU.

It is an accomplishment for any school to have a student athlete commit to a military Academy but to have two in the same class who happened to be boyfriend and girlfriend is very unusual. At Bolles, Isaiah Morris will play football at West Point, and Aunikah King will play soccer there both signed letters of intent Wednesday morning. “It’s amazing,” said Morris. “To have my girlfriend there with me and her brother will be on the football team with me as well, he’s a sophomore, to have that support group already there will be amazing.”



At the same time this morning, across the Southside to Providence, where the Stallions signed 10 student athletes to letters of intent. Their signing day had a Jaguars feel to it as former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley’s son Carter signed to play for the University of Toledo and Will Mallory, son of current special teams assistant Mike Mallory, announced he will join the University of Miami. Three members of the Stallions baseball team will play at the next level, led by Florida State signee Alec Sanchez.

Over at Ridgeview in Clay County, eight Panthers signed letters of intent just after 9 this morning. Four football players, a baseball player and three girls soccer players highlighted the ceremony. Autumn Woodward will play for the Lady Bulls of South Florida while her teammates Kyleigh Reedy and Sarah Golemme signed with Valdosta State and Concordia College.

Woodward scored over 100 career goals at Ridgeview, the first person to do that in school history. Dorian Duchene and Brandon Thomas will both play football at Mayville State in North Dakota. They transferred to Ridgeview as freshmen and always dreamed of playing college football together.

At Columbia High School in Lake City six football players will move to the next level. S.L. McCall will play at Iowa Western. Teon Dollard committed to Alabama A&M. Scott Carman goes to Southeastern and Marcel Bell to NC Central. Peyton MacDonald and Jamille Bullock both signed with Webber International.

Some big classes are coming up with ten more schools announcing their signings before noon. Oakleaf, Mandarin Stanton and Harvest Community follow Fletcher and Fleming Island. This afternoon’s signing celebrations start at 1 o’clock at Lee, 2:10 at St. Augustine and after school in St. Johns County for Creekside and Ponte Vedra. The Knights will have 23 signees and the Sharks 25, the largest class in North Florida this year.

