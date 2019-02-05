Sandalwood QB Jeff Sims get his wish, commits to Florida State

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the top football prospects for NEXT year's class is Sandalwood QB Jeff Sims. We told you this weekend that Sims verbally committed to Florida State after a visit to Tallahassee on Saturday.

Sims appeared on The Sports Den on 1010 XL Monday where he said that not only is he locked in as a Seminole, but that he plans on playing the role of recruiter for Willie Taggart's squad between now and next year's signing days.

"He told me that he wants me to be the alpha dog of this class and I'm trying to build this class up," Sims said. "I'm trying to get them to join our family. I'm trying to get the right people in our program."

“But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:19

I AM SO BLESSED NOLE NATION LETS GET IT BABY🍢🍢 #Tribe20 #DoSomething @29Duke17 pic.twitter.com/tMi0eoLzrU — Jeff Sims (@JeffSims_10) February 3, 2019

Sims, who trains with Mandarin quarterback Carson Beck in the off-season, said he has thought about the possibility of playing against Beck in college. Beck reopened his recruitment after verbally committing to Alabama. Beck visited both Florida and Miami over the weekend.

