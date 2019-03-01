Scoring woes doom Bartram Trail late in girls hoops state semis

The Bartram Trail girls basketball team during a timeout in Friday's Class 8A state semifinal against Tampa Bay Tech.

Bartram Trail will have to wait for its shot at a girls basketball state championship.

The Bears battled back from a rough start but couldn’t catch Tampa Bay Tech late in a 44-32 loss in the Class 8A state semifinals on Friday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

With such a young lineup, the Bears will no doubt be well-positioned to return in 2020.

Bartram (24-7) tried to dig its way out of an 11-point hold in the opening quarter, and nearly did, before an offensive lull sealed its fate. It hit just one basket in the final 6:03 of the game, a 3-pointer by Faith Keller with 5 seconds to play at the game already decided.

Dana Art had 10 points to lead the Bears, followed by Bella Weary's eight.

The Bears tied things briefly at 21-all midway through the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Art, faded from the floor after that to fall back by nine, and got no closer than four the rest of the way.

Bartram went just 4 for 17 from the floor after tying the game.

Bartram was after just the second state championship game berth in school history. The Bears reached their only title game in 2012.



