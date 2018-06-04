Seminoles advance to championship round at Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Florida State Seminoles will not go away easily.

Facing elimination twice on Sunday, the Noles beat UCLA twice, 3-1, then 12-6 to advance to the championship round of the Women's College World Series for the first time in school history.

FSU will face Washington in a best-of-three championship series starting Monday. Washington eliminated two-time defending champion Oklahoma with a 3-0 win earlier Sunday.

In the first game, Elizabeth Mason hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Florida State defeated UCLA 3-1 to fight off elimination Sunday at the Women's College World Series.

Meghan King got the win for the Seminoles.

Garcia's RBI single in the third scored Kylee Perez to give UCLA a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Florida State's Dani Morgan sent one deep to center field, but UCLA's Bubba Nickles caught it with her back against the wall and her glove above the top of the fence. Later in the inning, the Seminoles had runners on second and third with two outs when Mason's homer cleared Nickles and the center field fence.

Game two saw the Seminoles slam four home runs to put UCLA away. The Bruins had beaten FSU to open the regional.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.