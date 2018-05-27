Sports

Seminoles win ACC baseball tournament championship in extra innings

FSU uses 3-run 10th to beat Louisville

By Cole Pepper - Sports anchor/reporter
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - For the second straight year, Florida State won the ACC baseball tournament, and they did it in dramatic fashion, beating Louisville 11-8 in 10 innings.

The Seminoles came from a run down in the seventh inning to force extra innings when Rafael Bournigal scored on a wild pick-off attempt to tie the game at 8-8.

The game went to exta innings when Drew Mendoza delivered the key hit, a bases-loaded double, that scored two to give the Seminoles the lead. 

It's the first time in school history that the Seminoles have won ACC tournament championships in consecutive years.

With a spot in the regionals clinched, Florida State (43-17) will next learn whether they will host a regionals in Tallahassee. The entire NCAA regional field will be announced at noon on Monday. 

