Seminoles win ACC baseball tournament championship in extra innings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - For the second straight year, Florida State won the ACC baseball tournament, and they did it in dramatic fashion, beating Louisville 11-8 in 10 innings.

The Seminoles came from a run down in the seventh inning to force extra innings when Rafael Bournigal scored on a wild pick-off attempt to tie the game at 8-8.

The game went to exta innings when Drew Mendoza delivered the key hit, a bases-loaded double, that scored two to give the Seminoles the lead.

Bringing the hardware back to Tallahassee! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eGlNt60ZKy — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 27, 2018

It's the first time in school history that the Seminoles have won ACC tournament championships in consecutive years.

Miss any of @FSUBaseball winning their second straight #ACCBase Tournament? We got you covered! pic.twitter.com/FJddD2hcV9 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) May 27, 2018

With a spot in the regionals clinched, Florida State (43-17) will next learn whether they will host a regionals in Tallahassee. The entire NCAA regional field will be announced at noon on Monday.

