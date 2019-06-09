Semionles overcome 4-run deficit to beat LSU in opener of Super Regionals

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. - Every year since 1980, Mike Martin's Florida State team has won at least 40 games. Coming into Saturday's matchup with LSU, the Noles sat on 39 wins this season. Make it 40 after a 6-4 win over the host school, LSU in game one of the best-of-three Super Regionals with the series winner earning a spot in the College World Series in Omaha.

FSU (40-21), trying to return Martin to the CWS for the 17th time and give the all-time NCAA coaching wins leader one last shot at his first national title, overcame a four-run deficit for the first time this season to beat host LSU 6-4.

Reese Albert hit two homers, the first a three-run shot that tied it 4-all in the seventh. The second made it a two-run game in the ninth, and JC Flowers worked a stressful ninth to put away the Tigers (40-25).

Florida State will next face LSU at 5 p.m. on Sunday. If the Seminoles win, they advance to Omaha. If LSU wins, the teams will play a decisive game three at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

