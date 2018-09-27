Shad Khan's pursuit of Wembley Stadium takes next step Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shad Khan’s attempt the purchase London’s iconic Wembley Stadium can take a huge step forward Thursday.

According to a report in London‘s Financial Times, the framework of a deal for Khan to purchase the stadium from the English Football Association has been agreed upon. This is the first step of a process that could take more than a month. The 600 million pound agreement – $790 million – will be voted upon by the 10-member FA board at a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Then, next month, the full 127-member FA council will vote on approval of the sale.

According to the Financial Times report, there are restrictions to the deal. For instance, "no sponsor can gain “title” rights, such as renaming the stadium or adding a corporate brand alongside that of Wembley — conditions that are largely a continuation of existing restrictions on the stadium’s use," the report said. "The FA will be able to veto any sponsor, with a range of companies prohibited from being associated with the stadium, including gambling companies, defence contractors, payday loan firms and groups linked to pornography."

What does this mean for the Jaguars?

The deal will allow the Jaguars owner to control the stadium where the Jaguars and other NFL teams play in London. That should create more revenue. The ability to build a fan entertainment zone near the stadium, as Khan has planned for TIAA Bank Stadium, would also increase the value of the property and increase revenue streams. All of that should allow the Jaguars to increase revenue, making them even more competitive in the NFL's free agent market.

When news of Khan's interest in purchasing Wembley first surfaced in April, the Jaguars issued a statement that read, in part, "In every respect, the Jaguars’ standing in London would be improved and dramatically enhanced if we are fortunate to be approved as the new owner and steward of Wembley Stadium, and that’s good news for the Jaguars and all of Jacksonville."

And that the purchase "changes none of what we envision for the long-term promise for the Jaguars here in Jax, and it changes nothing as to the goals we have for your downtown. If anything, today’s news is the embodiment of the ethos we adopted several years ago of being proud, bold and committed."

The Financial Times writes that Khan harbors "ambitious plans" to bring the Jaguars to London. The Jaguars have repeatedly said that is not the case.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.