Shaquem Griffin finally hears his name called at the NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, TX. - Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for taking chances on players. So many, from Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin, have worked out.



On Saturday, Carroll and GM John Schneider spent the 141st overall selection in the NFL draft on linebacker Shaquem Griffin.



That fifth-round choice, announced in Seattle, drew loud cheers from fans at AT&T Stadium. Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was young, has become the feel-good story this year and one of the most popular players in this draft because of his perseverance, outgoing personality and, of course, his talent.



Griffin helped Central Florida go undefeated last season, then blew through the NFL combine with a 4.38 in the 40, sensational lifting work with his prostethic, and a can-do attitude.



Exactly the sort of player the Seahawks seem to find; they drafted his twin brother, Shaquill, out of UCF last year.



Griffin was at the first two days of the draft, sitting through 100 picks without hearing his name.



"It's been a really good experience," he said. "I would have been crazy to turn and experience down like this. I'm just glad I was one of the selected few to be here."



Griffin had one of the more unusual ways of finding out he was chosen.



"I was using the restroom and my brother came and tackled me with my cell phone, saying 'answer it, answer it,' and I looked, and that's when tears started pouring down," Griffin explained. "I literally went to use the restroom and that's when my brother busted in and tackled me. I think I was more scared of him tackling me in the bathroom and not knowing what was happening than anything."

